VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — In a phone call today, the owner of Original Steve’s, Bill Dedes, confirmed to News 8 that they will be opening a new location in Victor.

The location on Commercial Drive plans to be open in the first half of December. Dedes says this fourth location will be the largest of all Original Steve’s with a projected seating capacity of 125.

Dedes — who said he is from Victor — is looking forward to bringing local ingredients, jobs, and freshly made American diner classics to the area.

He added that the franchise will be run by John Rozakliz and his family.