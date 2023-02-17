ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ontario County is launching a new campaign to reduce plastic straw waste in local restaurants.

The “Every Sip Counts” initiative begins on February 24, which is National Skip the Straw Day. Participating restaurants will stop distributing straws to every customer automatically, instead only giving them to customers who ask.

According to the Ontario County Department of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management, some businesses have already implemented this opt-in approach, either with plastic straws or paper straws.

“Many residents in our county already value our region’s environmental health and have adopted behaviors like skipping the straw or using reusable utensils when they are out,” said Carla Jordan, the Director of the Ontario County Department of Sustainability & Solid Waste Management. “Every Sip Counts is a great way for businesses to show their customers that they value it too, by helping reduce the use of single use plastics in their establishments.”

Businesses interested in participating can get free window decals, table tents, and pins at a kickoff event on February 24. It runs from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at New York Kitchen in Canandaigua. For more information, or to get materials to participate directly from the county, click here.