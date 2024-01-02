GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) – A business owner planning to grow cannabis operations in Geneva will have to wait longer to do so.

Daryl Hilkert owns High Points Dispensary on Canandaigua Road, and was one of the first CAURD license recipients in the Finger Lakes Region. However, he has not been able to get fully certified yet.

Hilkert opened his doors in November under a state-operated program called the Cannabis Growers Showcase, which expired at the end of the year.

As a result, and without full certification through the CAURD program, he’ll have to stop operating temporarily. Hilkert says he’s not received guidance from the state on how to proceed.

“When the opportunity came up in November to be able to at least open the doors through the Cannabis Growers Showcase program, that’s what we decided to do,” said Hilkert.

Previous lawsuits filed against the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) brought pauses for the CAURD program, and recipients of those licenses.

In waiting to get fully certified with the CAURD license he received in June, the temporary program allowed Hilkert to open, and partner with other cultivators and vendors around the state.

As Hilkert clears out his store inventory, he says the timeline is unclear as to when he can reopen.

“As far as I know, we have done everything on our part we need to do. We’ve submitted all of our paperwork. We’ve gone through the process. The only thing I know we’re lacking is a building inspection. I’ve reached out to the OCM multiple times, in multiple ways, with only getting automated emails back and no communication with any person at all,” said Hilkert.

The latest round of federal lawsuits filed against the state in recent weeks, he says, adds to the unknown for the CAURD program as a whole.

“When they were giving out the first seven licenses for the Finger Lakes region, and they called our name, we were ecstatic. We could not believe we got the opportunity. From there, it was ‘go,’ and it has been nonstop ‘go’ to get this building up and running,” he said, “Regardless of wanting to be open, we’ve got to follow the rules and regulations. Without our final certificate to open our doors, we have to close.”

High Points Dispensary will temporarily close to the public beginning January 3.

A spokesperson for the state Office of Cannabis Management tells News 8 they are in the process of reviewing remaining post-application information for CAURD licensees. The state would not comment on pending litigation.