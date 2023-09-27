ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A small business in Rochester is getting recognized at the national level.

Photonect Interconnect Solutions is showcasing their work on optics, photonics, and imaging.

Luminate, one of the world’s biggest business accelerators for startup companies that specializes in this, put the event together. Ten finalists from all over the US pitched their innovations, all for the chance to win up to $2 million in funding toward their companies.

Oculi from Maryland won and will be moving their headquarters to Rochester. Photonect won an Honorable Achievement award and $50,000.