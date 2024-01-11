ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — College Town, a historically beleaguered development in Rochester of Mt. Hope, as a new business: Joy Mart at 1347 Mt. Hope Avenue.

The official page for the College Town development made the announcement this week. The Asian market, according to the development’s site, is open seven days a week.

“I’m very excited to open and give greater access to the specialty items that I’ve missed over the years,” said Owner Yaofang (Vicki) Liang, an alumna of the University’s Warner School of Education, in a press release on College Town site. “We have dumplings from China, noodles from Korea, matcha cake from Japan, and panna cotta drinks from Italia. Our grocery section carries items from China, Korea, Japan, Thailand and Vietnam. I hope to see students, faculty, staff and community members enjoying familiar tastes, as well as new to them favorites.”

University of Rochester bought the development in 2023. The university made a new company — called Meliora Development Company LLC — to manage, maintain, and build the neighborhood back up.

The newly formed affiliate company spent $51.5 million to acquire the development, according to Monroe County documents.

“With our purchase of College Town, we aim to build a greater sense of community and connectedness for students, employees, patients, visitors, and neighbors,” said University President Sarah Mangelsdorf in a statement on their website in 2023. “The University’s new strategic plan and a planned update to the institutional campus master plan launching later this year will provide opportunities to reimagine how the development fits into University life.”

A location of Primo Hoagies is also expected to open in the development in 2024.