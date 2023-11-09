GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Elm Ridge Center is one of the area’s best bounce-back stories: developer Jay Wegman has turned this nearly barren plaza into a vibrant area in only a few years. Since 2021, the plaza has gone from 20% occupancy to 94% as of February.

It’s fitting that the newest business here is, at least in part, a really big bounce house.

Nova Trampoline Park just opened Thursday after a year in the works. This is their first New Yoerk location. They occupy one parcel of the old Tops that was in the plaza.

At 45,000 square feet they have the following, says manager Shamella Bacchus:

“We have a really big playground area, slides over here, the main court trampolines, toddler courts, we have a lot of different foam pits, jousting sections, ninja sections, parkour, a rope course as well, zipline, virtual reality, arcade games,” she said. “Yeah it’s pretty cool.”

They also have seven party rooms and are open every day of the week.