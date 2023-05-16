Instead, organizers from the Park Ave Merchants’ Association says there will be a “scaled down” two-day event. (WROC file photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following its cancelation in 2022, the Park Avenue Summer Arts Festival will not be coming back in full form this year.

The Park Avenue Merchants’ Association confirmed the news in an email to News 8 Tuesday. In that email, Michael Nulton, president of the association, said they are trying to have a smaller event on Park Ave., similar in format to the Park Ave Holiday Open House.

Currently, there is an event listed on their website, “Stroll along the Avenue this summer! Save the dates — August 5 & 6.”

The prospects for the 2022 festival came into question just months before the festival, when Monroe County Legislators Rachel Barnhart (D-24) and Linda Hasman (D-23) co-wrote a letter to Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Rochester Mayor Malik Evans saying they learned the festival was unlikely to take place.

Just like last year, the association says they are still working on finding a producer for the event, and to secure funding.

“To bring back Park Ave Summer Arts Festival we really need strong city support including sufficient police, fire and ambulance services, strong local community and government support, as well as funding, and a competent/capable promoter,” Nulton said in an email to News 8. “We have none of this, unfortunately… Most of us are still very eager to see the festival come back, and are in talks with outside promoters for 2024.”