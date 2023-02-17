The developer of the plaza, Wilmorite announced these additions Friday. They also confirmed the Apple Cinema will open in the spring. (WROC file photo)

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Pittsford Plaza has announced that one restaurant is open, and three new business will be filling fronts in the Plaza on Monroe Avenue.

The developer of the plaza, Wilmorite announced these additions Friday. They also confirmed the Apple Cinema will open in the spring.

The restaurant called Rosie Nepalese & Inidian Cuisine. Wilmorite said that the restaurant is “between Adelitas Mexican Cocina and One World Goods on the north-west side of the plaza near Barnes & Noble.” It is now open.

They offer dine-in, catering, and delivery. Owners Govinda Giri and Raju Thapa, who moved from Pokhara Nepal, said in a statement their “philosophy has always been about ‘east-meets-west cuisine.'” Their first restaurant was in Toronto.

More openings, according to Wilmorite:

The Paper Store

A first-to-market popular retailer, offering home décor, stationary, giftwrap, fashion and jewelry and unique gifts for every occasion. This store will occupy 14,390 sq ft on the southeast side of the plaza, next to Black & Blue Steak and Crab.

StretchLab

A new flexibility training center, (it) will feature revolutionary assisted stretching and flexibility training classes in the 2,186 sq ft space next to Pure Barre, located in the middle of the plaza.

Restore Hyper Wellness & Cryotherapy

They currently have another location in Victor, NY., (and) will offer more than a dozen cutting edge wellness services. They will be located in the 4,642 sq ft space next to Finger Lakes Coffee Roasters and this will be the first location in the Rochester market.