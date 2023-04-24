GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A new Quicklee’s is coming to the Rochester area, this one in Gates. Town Supervisor of Gates, Cosmo Giunta, confirmed to News 8 via email.

This location will be on Chili Ave., near the Walmart there. Construction is taking place on Chili Ave between Beahan Rd and Brooks Ave.

Quicklee’s is one of two “gas and grocery” brands that have been expanding into our area in the past year. The other is Byrne Dairy.

Byrne Dairy now has 60 stores across Upstate New York. Quicklee’s has grown from its first Avon location in 1995 to nearly 30, stretching from Buffalo to Watertown.

As for the Greater Rochester area, here are some recent developments:

Quicklee’s

Tuesday, Quicklee’s Convenience Stores announced the opening schedule for its new Irondequoit location.Quicklee’s announces Irondequoit opening

A Quicklee’s opened back in November at the old Wambach Farms location on 2590 Culver Rd.

The 2291 Hudson Ave. store —formerly a Mobil station— is scheduled to open by April 23. The store originally closed for renovations in November.

Avon-based Quicklee’s also announced its 575 Winton Rd. location will close for renovations Sunday. It is expected to reopen “in a few months.”

Byrne Dairy

For as Byrne Dairy Stores, a spokesperson with the company confirmed two under-construction properties:

East Rochester — 321 East Linden Ave. Anticipated opening late July/August

Chili — 31 Paul Road Anticipated Opening May 31 st , 2023



That E. Linden location was the former site of The Potter’s House Christian Fellowship Church, which has now moved to Clover Street in Brighton.Make way for a gas station: Potter’s House demolition underway

That building fell into disrepair, especially after the church moved. Following multiple public meetings, a Byrne Dairy Stores location was approved.

“It would cost more to try and renovate it, rather than to tear it down and build something new,” said Jim Herko, East Rochester’s Building Inspector in an on-site interview in February.