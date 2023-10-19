GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Owners of Upstate Roots Design, Meagan Baker and Krisitin Lindley, joined other town leaders to cut the ribbon on their new home for their business; a historic cobblestone in Greece. They started work on the Pollack House in January.

The building is located at 978 North Greece Road. Upstate Roots Design is a boutique home staging and interior design company. Baker and Lindley say the building is not complete, and it will be a multi-year journey to restore.

The iconic cobblestone will remain intact, and most of the work inside. So far, they have redesigned almost all of the first floor.

“It’s been a true labor of love we’re just honored to be a continuation of its story,” said Baker and Lindley at the ribbon cutting Wednesday. “(We have) more to come, we have a lot of exciting things we want to do with the property so keep an eye out.”

They plan on restoring the building and bringing it back to life, while also keeping a lot of the history and integrity of the home.

Baker and Lindley had searched after a few years, but nothing fit the bill, until they found the Pollack House in 2021, of the few left in Greece.

“I grew up driving by this property my whole life,” Baker said to News 8 in January.

Photos provided by the Town of Greece: