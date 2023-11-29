ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Neutral Ground Coffee House celebrated its new Corn Hill Neighborhood location in Rochester on Wednesday. Their address is 321 Exchange Boulevard. This is their second; their first is in Pittsford Village.

the name of the business derives from owner Marianne Warfle’s desire to have a “neutral ground” for everyone from all walks of life to come together.

“In researching locations, I realized these poor people in Corn Hill had no place to get a good cup of coffee,” said Warfle, a Rochester resident herself. “I did a lot of research regarding the demographics around here, and this neighborhood is so excited that we’re here.”

In the Corn Hill location, they will be open every day, with an all-day breakfast, a lunch menu, locally roasted coffee, and even a pizza oven.

