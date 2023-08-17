ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a press release to News 8, Greek cuisine restaurant Mythology Restaurant and Lounge, which is in Corn Hill Landing on Exchange Boulevard in Rochester, said they are closing.

Their last day open is September 2.

The restaurant was formerly known as Kainos. Before they had to rebrand, Jeffery Scott, the owner and head chef had become a de facto spokesperson for Rochester restaurants during the pandemic-caused shutdowns.

In a Facebook post, Mythology said that they will be open Thursdays through Sundays, reservations only, with a “big party” on September 2.