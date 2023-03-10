GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Mr. Theo’s Restaurant and Lounge near the airport on Brooks Avenue is closing this weekend. The owners posted on Facebook this week that the diner’s last day will be Sunday, March 12.

According to their Facebook page, this iconic restaurant by the airport, Mr. Theo’s, is closing. Their last day is Sunday. #roc @News_8 pic.twitter.com/CwYVOsBZaW — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) March 10, 2023

Read their post below:

We would like to take this time to thank all of our valued customers. Thank you for all of your support over the years! We are officially taking the next step in our lives into full retirement. Although we are saddened to leave behind a family business that has been in our family over 4 decades, and a community that has supported us through both the toughest and greatest times alike, we are excited for the next chapter of our lives dedicating as much time as possible to enjoying family and friends:

The building is currently listed on the Daniele Family Companies website. Ownership of the development company has not yet returned comment on the site.