ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Community members gathered at More Fire Glass Studio Tuesday to celebrate 25 years of glassmaking in the City of Rochester.

The owners say they have pushed boundaries as artists and designers to create one-of-a-kind handcrafted pieces. The work produced by the studio gets honored by international audiences and the Rochester community.

More Fire Glass Studio is launching a new “Heart to Heart” ornament to benefit person-centered housing options this holiday season. For more information on that you can click here.