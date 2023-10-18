GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Monte Alban, a popular Mexican cuisine chain in the Rochester area, will soon be opening its fourth location.

While management said they don’t have a timeframe, they confirmed to News 8 Wednesday that they will be opening in the old Jeremiah’s in Gates at 2200 Buffalo Road. That location closed last month.

An automated voicemail at the old Jeremiah’s said a new Gates location is expected to be open in the spring of 2024. News 8 has reached other Jeremiah’s locations and sent an email to a provided address but has not heard back yet.

Monte Alban has other locations in Irondequoit, Webster, and Penfield.