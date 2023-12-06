ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Seneca Nation and New York State have agreed to a short-term extension of their current gaming deal. So, what does that mean for the future of a possible gambling facility in Monroe County?

Back in June, a plan to allow the Senecas to launch gaming operations in Rochester was nearly approved by state lawmakers and was later taken off the table. Assemblymember Harry Bronson weighed in on the chances of a facility in Monroe County being included in negotiations going forward.

It will run through March, unless one of the parties decides not to renew it, or a new gaming compact is agreed upon.

The negotiations relate to authorizing the Senecas to run the three existing locations in New York State, including downtown Buffalo, Niagara Falls, and Salamanca.

“The importance here is there will be no changes to the current operations. Those will go forward while the state and the Senecas continue to negotiate,” said Bronson.

On the possibility of a gambling facility in Monroe County, Assemblymember Bronson says that remains to be seen. He shares a few concerns about the location, impact on employees at nearby facilities, and influence on the economy.

“What we’re really asking for is, let’s not go down the path we did in June, where there was a true lack of transparency. Let’s have some transparency here so that we can make sure we’re casting the best vote we possibly can for our constituents. For me, I’d want to see a terms sheet or memorandum of understanding before being asked to approve any proposed compact,” he said.

Bronson added he’s also seeking fairness for all parties involved.

“It’s not that I’m opposed to the Senecas getting a fair deal through a compact. I really want a fair deal for the Senecas, a fair deal for the state, and for the localities impacted by this through revenue sharing. But, I don’t want to have that done on the back of the families in the city of Rochester and Monroe County. We have to take their interests into consideration as well,” said Bronson.

While the extension runs through the end of March, a spokesperson for the governor’s office says both sides will meet again in the coming weeks to resume negotiations on a long-term gaming compact.