HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Millennium Games, a well-known and beloved board and tabletop game store in Henrietta, has moved to a new space.

Their current location in the Tops Plaza in Henrietta, at 1225 Jefferson Plaza, is 28,000 sq. ft. Ownership says it makes them the largest store of their kind in the country.

Included in the space is a dedicated family game section, countless board games, a disc golf section, trading cards abound, and yes, so much more.

A centerpiece of the space is their event space, which holds nearly 400 players. Millennium Games says local, regional, and national events are on the schedule, but all you have to do to play there during regular store hours is spend $10 and get a wristband.

The expansion is a huge step, but Travis Severance — one of the co-owners along with Rob Harrington — says fervent community support, along with a pandemic boost allowed them to take this step.

“As people were allowed to come in and start shopping, what happened was, everybody’s Netflix cue just got really really stale,” he said in an interview Friday. “We sell micro-entertainment. It’s entertainment in a box that you’re going to take home. So a whole ton of people experienced us for the first time.”

He says this location was a perfect combination of rent, parking options, and yes, the record-breaking space didn’t hurt.

“From just being a kid that lived out in the country, driving 45 minutes to a game store that was accessible for me, the idea of working in a game store was something that I wanted to do,” he said. “But I never thought working in warehouses or mortgages that I would be one of the co-owners of the largest game stores in the country, I never thought that would be a thing.”

Get a look inside: