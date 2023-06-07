Until a sale goes through, the pub is preparing for St. Patrick’s Day: business as usual. (Photo: Dan Gross)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Another restaurant in Rochester is closing its doors. McGinnity’s, the Irish pub that opened 48 years ago, is closing Wednesday.

The W. Ridge Road staple is holding a send-off party Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The closure of the business follows its sale. Bridie McGinnity, the owner, started the sale process in the fall. The family confirmed the sale to News 8, but was unable to name the buyer.

McGinnity said in March that she knew it was time to sell, and she is looking forward to retirement with her plethora of grandkids.