ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Construction company MasTec Industrial will be closing its plant in Rochester.

MasTec companies are construction companies that focus on complex infrastructure construction projects around the US. Its website says that they have almost 22,000 professionals working for them.

According to a WARN notice filed by the company, they will be shutting down its plant on McLaughlin Road, laying off all 102 employees that work there. The plant is expected to close on November 3.

The reason for the closure is unknown, News 8 has reached out to MasTec Industrial for more information.

WARN Notice