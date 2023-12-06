ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — URMC’s Orthopaedics and Physical Performance Center opened at Marketplace Mall, and the owners are anticipating what the mall could look like in the near future.

Wilmorite, the company that owns Marketplace Mall, generated images of what they believe the mall could look like within two years. This doesn’t necessarily mean the mall will look exactly like this, but Wilmorite believes this shows their commitment.

An overhead shot of the Mall (Photo/Wilmorite)

An outside look at the entrance to the “Food Hall” (Photo/Wilmorite)

A future hotel for the mall (Photo/Wilmorite)

The proposed new entrance to the Mall, which faces Jefferson Road and Hylan Drive (Photo/Wilmorite)

What the interior could look like (Photo/Wilmorite)

A proposed bar located at the Food Hall (Photo/Wilmorite)

An angle of the Food Hall (Photo/Wilmorite)

A second angle of the Food Hall (Photo/Wilmorite)

Another angle of the Food Hall (Photo/Wilmorite)

A fourth angle of what the Food Hall could look like (Photo/Wilmorite)

The rendering of the upcoming Marketplace Senior Apartments (Photo/Wilmorite)

(Photo/Wilmorite)

“Getting this new UR facility to this point: where the connector is open and traffic is flowing into the mall, is really what we have been waiting for,” said Wilmorite president Tom Wilmot Jr. “There is a lot of curiosity surrounding this project.

Their current plan? Getting more tenants to provide lodging, dining, retail, and especially entertainment.

“We have leases-out on 50,000 square feet of space for entertainment that will come to fruition in 2024,” said Wilmorite VP Jon Dower, who is also the director for leasing. “There is a renewed interest in the property, and several prospects have already signed letters of intent.”

As of now, Marketplace Senior Apartments is under construction. The company says that they will announce signed tenants in the next 12-36 months.