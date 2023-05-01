ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A popular low-waste health food store from Geneva: Marilla’s Mindful Supplies is expanding to Rochester.

The store opened in Geneva on Exchange Street in 2019 under a different name. Inside, you can buy in bulk with your reusable containers.

The new location is scheduled to open in the summer, at 661 South Ave in the City of Rochester.

“We basically take the five main categories of what you’d find in any health food store: bulk food, personal care, home care, on the go, and supplements,” founder Marilla Gonzalez said in 2019 when the shop opened.

This is Gonzalez’s first business venture. She had a grant from the city of Geneva to get going, and was armed with seven years of experience working at Mother Earth Natural Foods.

Her inspiration to start the business not only came from working at Mother Earth — and wanting to recreate the experience after that store closed — but from the two landfills that bracket Geneva, and wanting to reduce waste.

Even through the pandemic, the business thrived, and it was time to expand.

“Shortly after opening we found we had customers that would make regular visits from Rochester, Buffalo, and sometimes even further,” said Gonzalez in a statement to News 8. “We believe that plastic-free sustainable alternatives should be easy to find and practical for every lifestyle.

“By bringing Marilla’s to Rochester we hope to make it that much simpler for folks to reduce their waste and be mindful of this beautiful planet!” she said.