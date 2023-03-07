BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday is Purim, a Jewish holiday that celebrates good over evil, and the story of Esther over the evil ruler Haman.

To celebrate, Jews bake and eat a pastry called hamantashen, a cookie with filling in the shape of Haman’s infamous three-pointed hat.

Malek’s Bakery in Brighton has been making thousands of these cookies before, during, and after the holiday. As of Tuesday around 2 p.m., the small bakery has churned out 8,000 of these sweets.

Malek’s is a kosher bakery, and dairy free. They say it’s one of the few — if not the only — all-kosher bakery in Upstate New York. Its roots trace back decades in the Rochester area, starting with the bakery’s namesake.

8,000 hamantaschen!!! Malek’s Bakery in Brighton has been filling the need for these kosher cookies, so area Jews can celebrate Purim.



I chatted with them about the mouth-watering cookies, and how the current owners, the Hillel School, keeps the tradition alive. #roc @News_8 pic.twitter.com/kVrpcC5lIW — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) March 7, 2023

“Lea Malek was an immigrant to this country, a Holocaust survivor, and she came in and established Malek’s Bakery, when she moved to the states,” said Arie Schochat, who is part of the bakery’s ownership and board member of the Hillel School in Rochester. “It’s always been a place where immigrants are welcome to work.”

But over two years ago, the owners wanted to sell, but the Hillel School wanted to keep up the tradition. They took over Malek’s in 2022.

While they are moving the product and the business forward, they are keeping to their roots and are keeping up with the demand of Purim, both with traditional hamantashen are filled with poppyseed.

“Now we put more sweet varieties in it also, there’s cherry, there’s lemon, there’s blueberry, there’s apricot,” Schochat said.

And just like their hamantashen filling, they have something for everyone, with display cases filled with eclairs, challah, carrot cake, and countless other goodies.

“IF you make it available to all, all will support,” Schocat said.



