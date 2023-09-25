ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new Medicare agency is officially open in Irondequoit.

M-Power Agency’s goal is to help people navigate Medicare insurance with a team of agents and brokers. They also help point them in the right direction to other county agencies if needed, and their help is free.

“It starts with, we care and we want to help,” said M-Power Agency President and Founder Jamie Radder. “It may sound like the answer you or anybody wants to hear but generally we get a lot of satisfaction and enjoyment out of taking something very complicated and leaving, to quote the Boy Scouts, leaving the campsite better than we found it.”

Anyone able to apply for Medicare or those with any questions about health insurance are able to apply for the assistance.