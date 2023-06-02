ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new grocery and cornerstore is coming to the Culver-Merchants area in Rochester: Provisions @jensArtisan.

The store is hosting a grand opening Saturday. The store says Rochester city officials and more will be there to cut the ribbon at 11 a.m.

“Provisions” is located at 1316 Culver Road, Rochester. Their regular hours will be Thursday & Friday from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

It’s founded by local baker Jen Dondero, who will be selling her artisan bread there. Additionally, “Provisions” will feature botanicals and maple syrup goods from the co-founders of the store: Ben’s Botanicals, and Flint’s Maple.

They will also sell fruits, veggies, staples, and other locally-sourced goods. Dondero says she is looking forward to bringing a neighborhood store back to her home.

“I left here 15 years ago, I grew up in this neighborhood, and I left to go to culinary school, and start on some kind of food adventure.. I didn’t realize it would be this,” she said. “The dream ebbed and flowed through life and suddenly became this, and its amazing.”