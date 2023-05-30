ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— A local company that’s been recognized nationally for innovation held an official launch event today to educate the public about what it is they do and what all the fuss is about.

The company, Frintz, that’s a combo for “free prints,” announced their launch at their headquarters today on Atlantic Avenue. The organization prints and delivers photos from your phone for free.

What’s the catch you may ask?

All of the photos are attached to printed advertisements, which can be separated from your image by a perforated seam.

Founder and CEO Bill Testa says this is a huge opportunity for local businesses.

“I can hand deliver that local message to the local consumer for a fraction of the cost. Plus, it’s also in their hands so they’ll see it. It also stays on their counter, so it never goes away. So, that helps the small business,” says Testa.

This is just the start for the company.

They’re looking to add a QR code to the advertisements, making it easier for the consumer to connect with the local business. Right now, it’s just local ads, but Testa says they’re looking to offer their services nationwide as soon as possible.