ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State shut down a chain of local cannabis dispensaries, after investigators determined they were selling products without a license and to underage customers.

“I’m Stuck” has several locations throughout the state, owned by David Tulley. State Attorney General Letitia James announced Monday the dispensaries in Auburn, Lyons, Macedon, Ontario, Pulaski, and Williamson have all been padlocked shut.

The crackdown was made possible through a new state law granting the attorney general new authority to take action against unlicensed cannabis dispensaries.

According to the attorney general’s office, “I’m Stuck” was caught illegally processing, packaging and selling unregulated cannabis products. Investigators say Tulley was warned repeatedly by the Office of Cannabis Management to stop selling the products, but ignored them.

“Legalizing cannabis in New York was a historic milestone to correct the harms of the past, but there are laws that must be followed to ensure cannabis products are safe and kept out of the hands of minors,” said Attorney General James. “David Tulley brazenly violated our laws, cheated taxpayers, and endangered our kids by selling unregulated cannabis to underage customers. Today’s enforcement action should send a clear message that businesses that are selling cannabis without a license will be stopped.

The attorney general’s office said Monday it would seek to penalize Tulley, his companies, and the owners of the buildings hosting his storefronts. He could face fines into the millions of dollars.

