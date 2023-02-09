ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Little Theatre in Rochester is holding a special Valentine’s Day event next week, screening the romantic French film Amelie.

The theatre is a special place for many couples in the area, some even meeting there for the first time.

“It’s a great date spot, so we really try to embrace that on Valentine’s Day,” Little Director of Communications Scott Pukos said. “We aren’t normally open Tuesdays —we haven’t been since the pandemic— so this is a special occasion. It’s selling really well so if you’re planning on going I would recommend buying tickets online in advance.”

There will be additional showings in February to celebrate “Galentines” — with alcohol available for purchase.