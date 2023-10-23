ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Li-Cycle announced that they will be halting construction construction on the Rochester Hub due to a review of the strategy for the facility.

According to Li-Cycle, the Board of Directors is evaluating the project moving forward after the costs for construction have gone up. The board is looking into the scope and budget for the project.

The company added that the engineering and procurement are mostly complete and that they are focusing on construction activities for the facility. They said they would be working with the Department of Energy for the project review.

Last February, Li-Cycle was awarded a $375 million federal loan for the hub facility from the US Department of Energy. The hub aims to produce recycled materials for lithium-ion batteries and is slated to be the largest source of lithium in the nation.

In addition, the Rochester Hub is expected to create over 200 permanent jobs and over 1,000 jobs over the course of its construction. It will be located at the Eastman Business Park.

Li-Cycle will be releasing its financial results for the company’s third quarter on November 13, 2023.