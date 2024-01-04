ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Li-Cycle announced that they have six months to get its stock up over $1.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. put out a statement saying they received a warning from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) that it is not in compliance with its listing standards. They said it’s due to Li-Cycle’s common stock being less than a dollar over 30 days.

The company added they assured the NYSE they are intending to solve this matter and are considering all available options at this time.

Li-Cycle’s stock has taken a dive in recent months after it had to halt construction on its Rochester facility. The company reported last November that it lost over $200 million. On top of that, a class action lawsuit was filed accusing Li-Cycle of making misleading and wrong statements about the construction issues.

A spokesperson for the company told News 8 last November that it is a difficult situation and the company is still committed to finishing the facility.