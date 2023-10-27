ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The cat café at Eastview Mall is ready to return, and its furry friends are too.

Formerly Purrs and Paws, the business is under new ownership, and is now called the Lazy Cat Lounge and Café.

That change was made back in July. Friday they’re preparing for their grand re-opening, which will feature a new menu. There will be a raffle, a costume contest, and goodie bags available.

“We have a lot of college students that come in here,” said owner Sarah Thorne. “A lot of them miss their kitties from home. There are elderly people that miss their cats or they cant have them, so they come in and enjoy our cats. It’s not just for people looking to adopt. It’s also probably the cheapest therapy you can get in the area.”

The grand re-opening ceremony will be held this Sunday during business hours in Eastview Mall.