ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — L3Harris and Monroe Community College announced a new program Monday to support their electrical engineering program.

The program will allow enrolled New York residents to attend the college through a sponsorship agreement with L3Harris.

In the technical training program, engineering technology students will get hands on experience working part time at L3Harris while they pursue their degree. Both the college and the company hope this betters students’ chances of landing a job right after school.

“For our students, we’re really confident we’re giving them the hands on experience that’s going to translate to high paying technical careers for those students in the future hopefully working with us in delivering products for our war fighters and public safety customers around the world,” said Chris Monoski, senior director of operations at L3 Harris.

More than 50 students enrolled in MCC’s electrical engineering program in fall 2022, and many students receive job offers before earning their associate degree.