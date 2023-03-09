ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — From radios to drones, folks interested in engineering had a chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at the world class manufacturing done at L3Harris.

Thursday, L3Harris invited people in the community to come out and see first hand these operations. There were demonstrations done with the company’s communication systems, used by both military and public-safety personnel worldwide.

Officials with the company tell News 8 the event was all about networking…especially – with a hefty amount of their workforce coming directly from local schools – like R-I-T.

“We’ve been imbedded in this community, we serve the community, we volunteer in our communities,” said L3Harris Communications Manager Natalie Ciao. “Locally we have about 3,800 employees, and that’s just continuing to grow.”

Ciao says the company continues to look for engineers to work for them.