ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York’s minimum wage hike takes effect January 1, when the hourly rate will go from $14.20 to $15.

It will apply to all minimum wage workers in the Finger Lakes Region, including tipped workers. Some local business owners say it will come at an expense for those in the restaurant industry.

For small businesses like The Arnett Cafe in Rochester’s 19th Ward, owner Norman Brown says hiring is already a difficult task.

“At the end of the day, it makes the small business owners like myself work a little harder. You can’t really prepare to hire the staff that you really would like to hire. You find yourself doing more tasks than normal,” said Brown.

Brown adds he hopes to find a middle ground by adjusting the budget and minimizing the impact on customers.

“The only way to do it is that you don’t want to affect the community too much, or your customers, but you have to raise your prices in order to keep your balance. Food prices are going up. Minimum wage is going up. We have to in order to keep afloat,” said Brown.

No matter the size of the business, owners we spoke with agree that this wage increase is the single-most challenging in recent years. They cite inflation and supply chain costs as contributing factors.

“Since 2020, everything is skyrocketing. So, every time something goes up, it’s a challenge no matter whether it’s small or huge. It is a challenge to get that bottom line to where you need to have it,” said Rene Spallina, owner of The Frog Pond on Park Avenue.

Spallina says the change is justified amidst the universal rising cost in operations for restaurant owners.

“We’re hoping that we don’t have to raise any prices. And with the cost of living, I do feel the employees definitely need this increase,” said Spallina.

Melissa Fleischut, president of the New York State Restaurant Association, issued the following statement:

“While most restaurants are paying above minimum wage, the new increases for both minimum wage and tip wage will force all wages up throughout the industry. Between inflation and staffing challenges, most restaurant operators are working harder than ever just to stay afloat. Very few restaurants are at pre-pandemic levels, and many don’t expect a return to those levels in 2024 either. Simply put, it’s not getting any easier for the restaurant industry.”

Meanwhile, the state asks any employee who does not see a future increase in pay file a complaint with the Department of Labor.