WALWORTH, N.Y. (WROC) — K2 Brothers Brewing closed on Freewill Elementary School in Walworth in May of this year.

They tell News 8 today that they’re planning to open the taproom there by the end of the year during a special look inside at the construction underway.



K2 is no stranger to rehabbing old buildings. Their Empire Boulevard location was once an antique store, but this was a unique challenge.

“(That) adult vibe, but still you’re in a school, and the nostalgia of being in a school,” said Kyle Kennedy, co-owner of K2, when discussing the vibe of the space.

First, they plan to open the taproom in the old cafeteria/auditorium. K2 also plans to have the full kitchen in service.

Also in the plans for the space is a game area, a beer garden outside, two classrooms turned private dining areas, and the small gym for some indoor sports.

The large gym was turned into the brewing area. That new area will also allow them to increase beer production:

“630 barrels will be our fermentation space,” Kennedy said. “At our current location, our max is 100 barrels.”

Brewing at Freewill will likely start next year, says Kennedy. It’s been a big investment, and:

“I’m so excited, the opening will be great, and the community support we’ve gotten has been amazing,” he said. “I can’t get over how many people were like ‘I went to elementary school there… Watching it all come together has been magical.

“We’ve been looking for a second space since pre-pandemic, so four years later, we’re finally here, it’s been a dream come true and we’re excited it’s finally here,” he continued.

Kennedy says this is only “phase 1” of the project, and they plan to keep adding to the space so people always have something new to check out.