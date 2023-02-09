BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Joeval’s is made of two shops in Brighton, a bridal store, and a formalwear shop across the street.

The formalwear shop carries bridal and prom gowns and is now set to be closed by July. Owner Kathleen Adams is calling it a “retirement sale” — that started Thursday — as the main shop closes. The bridal shop will remain open by appointment only.

Adams started Joeval’s originally in 2011. The name comes from her three children: Jordyn, Evan, and Alexandra. Adams and her family started the business to fill a need.

“So I have two daughters, and we had to search for prom gowns,” she said. “This was way back in 2010. And there was really nothing in Rochester. So that inspired me to start a prom store, which we did. “

That prom gown business grew into a store with bridal, prom, and even men’s formalwear, which opened in the big formalwear location in 2015.

“We had probably the greatest selection around in upstate New York for prom and pageant,” she said.

But all that success came screeching to a halt during the pandemic. They were closed for most of 2022, and business dried up with online shopping.

She even went from 26 employees pre-pandemic to three total. All that meant it was time to close down the Formalware location.

Adams is calling a retirement sale, as she will be spending more time with the family the stores were named after.

“We’re hoping to go through July. So we’ll see where that brings us. But as long as it takes for us to see all of these dresses, find a happy home,” she said.