GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — The Jeremiah’s at 2200 Buffalo Road in gates has closed. According to company’s automated line, the restaurant says they have purchased a new location in Gates.

That same automated line as the new location is expected to be open in the spring of 2024.

News 8 has reached other Jeremiah’s locations and sent an email to a provided address but has not heard back yet.

Their other locations in Rochester, Penfield, and Henrietta are open.