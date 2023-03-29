HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The town of Henrietta is moving ahead on a handful of notable projects:

The Shake Shack

Splash Car Wash (going in old Bar Louie lot)

Panera new location

Starbucks

The Shake Shack and the Splash Car Wash represent revitalization on the corner of Jefferson Road and Clay Road that had multiple vacant businesses.

Here are some updates from the town’s development website:

On January 4, the business submitted the paperwork to demolish what was once a Denny’s at the intersection of Clay Road and Jefferson Road. In its place, Shake Shack wants to build a location that would feature a drive-thru as well as indoor and outdoor seating.

The location is at 245 Clay Road – or 911 Jefferson Road – better known as the old Denny’s lot.

In February, the permit was approved, and in March, a final site plan was approved by the town board.

The car wash company, which is headquartered in Connecticut, will be going in the old Bar Louie lot at 935 Jefferson Road.

According to their website, the chain has eight locations in the Greater Rochester Area.

The current Panera Bread sits at 300 Hylan Drive, and will be looking to move into a new location in front of the Hobby Lobby on 811 Jefferson Road.

Until the new location is built out at the Jefferson Road location — which according to its permitting — will have dine, take out, and drive-through options, Panera will operate in their Hylan Location.

Last week, a final site plan was approved for Starbucks to “re-purpose a portion of the former Pizzeria Uno” at 1000 Hylan Drive.

During the special use permit stage, Starbucks applied to have the option to serve alcohol and have live music. According to the town website, this was approved with conditions.