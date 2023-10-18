Update: A previous version of this article said the Amatos were owners. It has been corrected to say “managers.”

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A popular Gates restaurant is under new management: Cucina120: Italian Kitchen & Bar. Gates restaurant lovers will remember the space at 120 Pixley Road as the old Yanni’s.

Head chef Justin Amato and his wife Brittney took over management of the Italian restaurant this year.

Justin himself has plenty of experience running restaurants and cafes, and is taking his passion to this new place: focusing on handmade, fresh food and a family atmosphere.

“Some of them are family recipes, passed down from grandma, great grandma, so we try to keep it officially Italian, and then try to modernize it, but keep that classic food,” he said. “The kitchen staff is nice, the waitresses are awesome, everybody is a big family, we all love each other.”

While many of the lunch and dinner items are the same, they’ve added a breakfast.

“We make the English muffins from scratch, I make hollandaise every single day, we make our own breakfast sausage, we cut our own bacon,” he said. “It’s real, authentic food.”

They promise to keep fun events for the whole family; like pasta bars and free pasta Wednesdays for kids. Justin’s elevator pitch:

“I’d say if you like grandma, and I know you do, come taste the sauce, and all the stuff that we make, because it’s all family,” he said. “It’s not just taken off of Google, these are passed down recipes man, this is my favorite part of the place, we take a lot of pride in doing everything from scratch.”

They are open every day except Mondays. Hours and menu can be found here. The Amatos say they are looking to open multiple locations across the Rochester area.