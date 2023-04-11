ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hopeful recreational cannabis dispensaries in the Finger Lakes are still under an injunction, meaning they can’t sell their products until their licenses are approved. Some cannabis products, however, are still out there being sold illegally.

For Finger Lakes residents looking to sell recreational cannabis, they’ve been waiting a long time to open up their dispensaries. Ryan Martin is the owner of MJ Dispensary in Henrietta and for him, it’s been more than a year since they closed down. He’s just waiting for his license now.

Illegal cannabis products, however, remain on the market and Corporation Counsel Linda Kingsley says sometimes it can be tricky to tell the difference between marijuana, which is illegal to be sold, and hemp-based THC, which is legal.



“If I put the two in front of you, you wouldn’t be able to tell the difference without a lab test, under a certain level of THC is legal without a license.”

Kingsley says the city has been gathering information from both the police department and neighborhood groups and are now weighing options before moving forward. She’s also concerned about substances being sold even being safe.

“I know people who have walked into those stores and come out and said to me ‘Oh I bought some legal safe clean marijuana’ and I’d have to say to them that’s no more safe and clean than if you bought it on the street corner.”

Until license approval, people like Martin will continue to see other businesses selling.

“It’s very frustrating having to pay all the bills here and all the bills at home and really have no income coming in. It’s like I pretty much invested my life’s savings into this place.”

The next Cannabis Control Board Meeting is scheduled for May 11th.

Martin is also looking to hire once his dispensary is approved to open. For more information on that you can visit his website mjdispensary585.com.