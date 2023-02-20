Request for proposals are now open for the on-site restaurant and bar. (WROC file photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following a December announcement the Monroe Community Sports Centre Corporation would be seeking a new naming rights partner, the ice rink and event space is seeking a new restaurant to operate on-site.

The facility, which is currently the “Bill Gray’s Regional Iceplex,” is projected to have a different name in the spring. Chris Woodworth, Executive Director of MCSCC, confirmed that the complex is seeking a naming rights holder outside of a restaurant.

Request for proposals are now open for the on-site restaurant and bar, and the RFP form can be found here.

“Our facility has seen significant growth in the last year, and our team has many exciting new initiatives that will be launching in the coming months,” said Chris Woodworth, Executive Director of MCSCC in a statement. “This is a very exciting time for us, and an amazing opportunity for the addition of a new partner to join us, as we continue to grow in the coming years.”