ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe Community Sports Centre Corporation, the company that runs Bill Gray’s Iceplex in Brighton, has filed a lawsuit against its former operator, Scott Branovan, took “unauthorized” funds totaling $300,000.

The lawsuit alleges that Branovan was tasked with “developing and running its programs, managing its operations and handling all revenues and expenses generated in the operation of the Facility,” starting 2012 through his own company, End 2 End Sports Rochester, LLC.

Branovan was then paid $12,000 a month to his company through a 1099 form. But from April 1, 2013 until his termination in March 2019, the lawsuit alleges that Branovan negotiated multiple changes to the payment structure, as well as having MCSCC issue him a debit card.

MCSCC says in the lawsuit that “Branovan collected unauthorized ‘wages,’ benefits, reimbursement of telephone and other expenses, and other goods and services exceeding $300,000.”

The facilities group is asking that Branovan provide an account of the $300,000, as well as a money judgment that would meet the $300,000 plus interest.

MCSCC declined to comment on the suit. News 8 reached out to Branovan as well, and has yet to hear back.

View the whole lawsuit here:

