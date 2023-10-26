ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The venue formerly known as the Bill Gray’s Regional Iceplex will now be named after Tim Horton’s, the Monroe Community Sports Centre Corp. (MCSCC) announced Thursday.

Officials announced the multi-year partnership with the restaurant chain at a press conference, where they unveiled the new logo for the facility and other branding assets.

Tim Horton’s will be featured throughout the building through large signs inside and outside the building.

“This partnership will allow us to serve even more members of the Rochester community, while continuing to sport our love for the hockey fanbase, said Tim Horton’s regional president Katerina Glyptis. “We look forward to the grand opening!”

In addition, MCSCC says that due to this new alliance, they expect to host more tournaments, events, and community programs.

“Having their name associated with our facility is a source of great pride for our entire team,” said Iceplex Executive Director Chris Woodworth. “This collaboration marks the dawn of a new era for our facility, allowing us to broaden our mission of delivering high-quality sports and community programming.”

A grand opening for the Tim Horton’s Iceplex is slated to take place sometime next January.