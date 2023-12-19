MACEDON, N.Y. (WROC) — The town of Macedon has a new locally-owned restaurant to look forward to early next year: Hooligans Eastside Grill. It’s at 1011 Pittsford-Palmyra Road. They are planning a grand opening and ribbon cutting in the middle of January.

This will be their second location; their first is a beloved spot on Ridge Road in Webster. They opened nearly 20 years ago.

General Nicole Flood told News 8 onsite at their Macedon location that they want to take the love for the Webster location and bring it to Wayne County.

Hooligans is known as a family-friendly sports bar with classic American fair, including wood-fired pizza. In Macedo, they’re planning on brick oven pizza, but most of the menu will stay the same.

They’re also taking their commitment to the community to Wayne County, too. Flood says they will continue to give back to the community through their Hooligans Helps program, and more.

The restaurant can seat nearly 200, with 40 at the expansive bar, and 50 at the patio. The bar will feature 24 taps.

This building also came with 11 acres of land, but they even plan to open volleyball courts and cornhole areas on this land in the summer. And despite delays in construction:

“This building is beautiful, the property and everything that has come along with it is worth the time coming,” she said. “Everybody, the buzz around town, is super excited, and we are excited to be part of this community.”