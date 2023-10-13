ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Over one year after a large fire destroyed Hollerhorn Distilling, the owners of the business announced that the distillery is re-opening Friday!

The owners of Hollerhorn took to social media to announce that they are thanking the public for their support by inviting them to a ribbon-cutting ceremony at their new space in Naples.

The distillery’s grand re-opening comes over a year after a large fire destroyed a large portion of the business. The retail side was mostly burned and crews were able to save the distilling portion.

Not long after the fire, the owners started rebuilding and restoring the building — and now, they are ready to open back up. The owners thanked both the community and the staff on social media:

“You’ve stood by us, lifted us, and cheered us on the entire way, and we will never tire of saying we appreciate you. To our staff, we are so grateful for your loyalty, commitment, and hard work to help us arrive at this place, and we are blown away by your talents. We know you are what makes this place shine magic.”

The grand re-opening ceremony has been scheduled for Friday at 3:30 p.m.