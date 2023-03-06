The agreement follows the withdrawal of a NLRB complaint filed by the Rochester Regional Joint Board. (WROC file photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A National Labor Relations Board complaint filed against Hickey Freeman in January, arguably Rochester’s most notable suit-maker, has been withdrawn.

This is according to a release from Hickey Freeman and its union, Rochester Regional Joint Board, Workers United.

The original complaint involved a possible loss in healthcare coverage for the union workers, but Hickey Freeman now says they have a new plan, and employees are covered with no lapse.

“I am happy to share that we have worked together to find a solution to the Union’s concerns,” said Stephen Granovsky, CEO of LMAG, the group which owns Hickey Freeman, in statement.

Hickey Freeman adds these new health benefits under their CBA with the union have improved benefits.

“The Company has made positive and meaningful progress in resolving the issues here and fulfilling their obligations to our members under our union contract,” said Gary Bonadonna, Manager, Rochester Regional Joint Board and International Vice President, Workers United Union.

