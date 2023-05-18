ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a press release Thursday, Hickey Freeman-branded clothing will no longer be made in Rochester.

After June 1, the company says, the N. Clinton factory will be under the “Rochester Tailored Clothing” brand. According to CEO of Hickey Freeman, Stephen Granovsky, the workers there will keep their jobs, but make clothes for other brands.

Meanwhile, “Hickey Freeman” clothes will be made in Mexico after the June 1 date; Granovsky added that “Authentic Brands Group” — a brand management company that according to their site has Hickey Freeman in their portfolio — made the decision to move production of Hickey Freeman to Mexico.

Lovers of Hickey Freeman suits will have a final chance to buy Hickey Freeman clothes made in Rochester soon:

They are opening their long-anticipated factory store on South Union Street and East Broad Street on May 25. There, Hickey Freeman will be having their first factory sale in five years, with sales on “tailored clothing, including suits, sport coats, dress pants, and more.”

Store hours:

Thursday & Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a..m – 5 p.m.

Sunday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

“Hickey Freeman has been a cornerstone of Rochester for almost 125 years. As we evolve into our new identity, we invite everyone to join us for this Memorial Day Sale and grab the last of the Hickey Freeman branded items made in our historic factory,” said Granovsky said in a statement. “While manufacturing will continue in Rochester, we will be operating under a new identity, Rochester Tailored Clothing.”

“Home Leasing has provided us with a beautiful, new retail space in downtown Rochester. We invite everyone to visit us and see the craftsmanship that has made us one of the most respected names in men’s tailoring across the world”, said John Martynec, COO of the company in a statement.