ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In January of 2022, New York State and the State Liquor Authority permitted movie theaters to sell beer and wine.

New York was formerly one of the states in the US that didn’t allow theaters to sell alcohol. Over a year later, a handful of theaters in the Greater Rochester Area applied for their liquor license and got it.

This also comes as large movie theater chains are closing locations across the country, and some have closed locally.

The Little Theatre in Rochester is one of those theaters. Formerly, under the pandemic “alcohol-to-go” rules, patrons could buy alcohol at their adjoining cafe and bring it into the theaters. Now with this second license, patrons can buy beer and canned wine at the concession stand.

“This won’t be a huge change for anyone coming in here, but hopefully it will be a bit easier,” said Scott Pukos, Director of Communications for The Little Theatre.

Pukos said they applied “as soon as they could,” but received their license in February of this year.

While it may not present a huge change for patrons, Pukos said that the pandemic and the shift to streaming presented a huge challenge for theaters — especially art house theaters — everywhere.

“What we really strive to do is [provide] an experience that people will want to come back to,” Pukos said, while discussing their talkbacks and their special events. “It’s nice to be caught up with what everyone else is doing.”

He added that while it’s too early to say whether or not this second license and its added convenience have significantly helped the bottom line, but it provides better opportunities for collaboration with local breweries.

The SLA keeps a public list of active and pending licenses:

Theaters that currently have licenses:

Monroe County:

Livingston County:

Theaters that currently have pending licenses:

The January 2022 SLA ruling was made during a full board meeting, and followed a request from the National Association of Movie Theater Operators.