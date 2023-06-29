ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After almost 100 years of service in Webster, Hegedorn’s Market’s final day is here.

The news of the store’s closing was announced way back in March. The owners told News 8 that it became difficult to compete with stores such as Wegmans, Aldi’s, Tops Friendly Markets, and Walmart — and that is what led to their decision.

Hegedorn’s history first began back in 1936 when the Hegedorn family opened a dairy store on their farm. By 1953, the family then opened a 2,000-square-foot market. Finally, throughout the decades, the store grew into a 45,000-square-foot market.

Last weekend was the last time the store operated all of the departments as they worked to close the store during the week leading up to Thursday.

Guida’s Pizzeria, which is attached to the store, closed on June 17 — it will be moving into the Village of Webster sometime in July.