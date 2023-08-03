ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hegedorn’s Market, a staple in Webster and the Rochester area for nearly a century as an independent grocer, closed in June.

But now, you can own a piece of their history.

Auction site Grafe Auction is selling off items from the grocery store one by one. The auction started Thursday, ends in the evening, and will pick back up Friday at 10 a.m. until all the bids are closed.

Items for sale mostly include kitchen appliances, chairs, plates, storage containers, display signs and even their hand baskets. But for the right price, you can scoop up cash registers, bakery decorating tools, and promotional displays from brands like Kool Aid, M&Ms and Green Giant .

In March, Hegedorn’s owner Johnathon Gonzalez told News 8 their reason for closing was too much competition from Wegman’s and Tops going up around town.

They started as a dairy store on the Hegedorns Family farm back in 1936 and eventually grew to a more than 45,000-square-foot facility.