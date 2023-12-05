ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local kombucha brewer, Happy Gut Sanctuary, along with Roc City Ramen, has a new home in the High Falls neighborhood in Rochester. They opened for business last week.

The two serve food, slinging kombucha, and other drinks at 229 Mill Street. They are open every day except Sunday.

Catt Hsu started Happy Gut to help her boyfriend’s gut health.

“He was going through ibs and a lot of the medication didn’t help, and I was looking for more holistic ways of making him feel better,” she said.

So she started brewing kombucha, a fermented tea to help gut health. Eventually, the two were able to open the business. Their previous location in the Hungerford even had about 2,000 sq. ft. for production only for their award-winning brews.

But this summer, it was time to move to High Falls.

“I love the historic feel of this neighborhood,” Hsu said. “And knowing they are working on the bridge, the state park, it was perfect for us to move here.”

Here, they will continue to serve their kombucha and more, but now they are the new home of Michael Goode’s Roc City Ramen.

“It is an authentic Japanese restaurant specializing in ramen noodles,” Goode said. “As we opened up the new place, we wanted to open up the menu to some other dishes that are interesting, soups, salads, sandwiches, with a Japanese twist.”

Now that they opened last week:

“I can take a breath,” Hsu said. “And we’re just happy to be back in business, and serving our customers.”